The Ministry of Public Health announced that authorities arrested two individuals who violated the requirements of home quarantine Monday.

The ministry said the arrests are to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and they have been referred to prosecution.

The persons arrested are Saeed Nasser Rabiaa Rashid al-Kuwari and Saad Abdul-Razzaq Saif Mubarak al-Mannai, both Qatari citizens. The authorities reminded citizens and residents in-home quarantine of the necessity of strict adherence to the conditions set by the ministry for their own safety and others.