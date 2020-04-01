QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Tuesday that the designated authorities arrested 20 Qatari citizens who violated the requirements of the home quarantine, contravening the affidavits they signed.

The arrest of these people came in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the MoPH to ensure the achievement of public safety by curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The violators are currently being referred to prosecution, according to the MoPH. They are: Faisal Mohamed Saqr Hammam al-Abdullah, Jassim Mohamed Saeed al-Osaimi al-Hajri, Abdullah Misfer Abdulaziz Saeed al-Hajri, Abdullah Salem Raheel al-Ali, Faraj Etab Jaffal Shaher Farraj, Khaled Saeed Mubarak Saeed al-Nabit, Ali Hamad Ali Hamad al-Jaznah, Mohamed Ali Amer al-Dahabeb al-Marri, Hamad Mohamed Faraj Mashrom al-Awir, Rashid Ali Rashid Afifa al-Marri, Abdullah Abdul Hadi Mabkhoot al-Saiari, Mohamed Ali Salem Sunaid al-Daiya, Ali Husain Nasser Mohamed Thaqebah, Mohamed Ali Bakhit Ali al-Athibi, Talal Ali Bakhit Ali al-Athbi, Salem Saeed Salem Farhood al-Hajri, Mohsen Saleh Mohsen Khaled al-Karbi, Nayef Saif Bakhit Ali al-Athbi, Nawaf Salem Abdullah Ali Afifa, and Saud Hussein Faleh al-Mazfari al-Hajri.

The state authorities have called upon citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the MoPH’s conditions to ensure their safety and that of the others.

The statement stressed that everyone who violates the conditions is subject to the penalties stated in Article no. 253 of criminal law No. 11 of 2014, law No. 17 of 1990 on protection from infectious diseases, and law No. 17 of 2002 on protecting society.