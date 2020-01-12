Heavy rain failed to dampen enthusiasm for the 2020 Ooredoo Doha Marathon, which the leading telecommunications company said was a “huge success, with a record-breaking 5,000-plus runners making the event the biggest since its inauguration

in 2013”.

The marathon, a much-anticipated fixture on Doha’s sporting calendar, was held at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park starting at 6.30am on Friday. Some of the world’s greatest elite athletes signed up to race 42.2km through the streets of Doha, with professional runners taking their places alongside citizens and residents running in both the full marathon and the shorter distances.

A half-marathon, a 10k race and courses for children and families ensured that the event was open to everyone, and running through puddles only added to the fun for many of the participants, Ooredoo said in a statement.

Runners from more than 80 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old.

In the Men’s Full Marathon Open category, Morocco’s Anouar El Ghouz scooped the top spot with a time of 2:17:10 hours, while Sheila Chesang, from Kenya, won the Women’s Full Marathon Open category with a time of 2:40:33 hours.

The Full Marathon Master category was won by Erik Svoboda of the Czech Republic and Marie Helene Duvoid of France, while the Half Marathon Open winners were Kenya’s Kibet Alex with a time of 1:06:35 hours and Andrea Stadler of Ecuador with a time of 1:35:53 hours. The Half Marathon Master winners were Croatian Janez Maroevic and Briton Rachel Knight.

The 10k Open winners were Said Omar from Somalia and Zineb Karam of Morocco, while the 10k Master winners were Qatari Mohamed al-Mulla and Joanne Trowbridge of the UK.

Muktar Husen and Nada Al Banna won the 5k Adult races, with Abdelaziz Abdelrahman Suliman and Anna Sanchez Ristol winning the 5k Juniors. The 3k Fun Run was won by Millar Bathgate and Gabriella Franklin, and the 1k Fun Run by Taha Yassine Bhara and Sophia Warren.

Scores of Doha residents lined the streets to witness some incredible performances from the world’s top marathon professionals and to cheer on all runners. Aside from watching the running, the event included several activities for all the family to enjoy at MIA Park, and there was an electric atmosphere both around the race course and in the park, the statement noted.

A post-race celebration, attended by senior Ooredoo representatives, was held at Ooredoo Tower in West Bay to present the winners with their prizes and thank the sponsors.

In line with Ooredoo’s “corporate social responsibility strategy and its commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates”, all funds generated from the Ooredoo Doha Marathon each year go directly to a chosen charitable organisation. Qatar Cancer Society will be the recipient of this year’s cheque.

Speaking about the event, Waleed al-Sayed, chief executive officer, Ooredoo, said, “We’re immensely proud to note that this year’s marathon was the biggest ever, with participant numbers breaking the already impressive record set in 2018. Judging by the crowds and the incredible atmosphere, we’re confident both runners and spectators enjoyed an amazing event despite the weather!

“We extend our congratulations to the marathon winners, but also to each and every participant who signed up and raced. We welcomed runners from all sectors of the community, including the differently-abled, underlining our commitment to making Doha, Qatar and our many events accessible to all.”

Al-Sayed highlighted the importance of the event as part of Ooredoo’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which aligns with the United Nations sustainability goals and Qatar National Vision 2030, and expressed his gratitude to those involved in organising the event.

“Supporting sporting events that promote a healthy, active lifestyle is a key commitment for Ooredoo, and – especially with our slogan being ‘Empowering you to win’ – it was encouraging to see so many people embracing sport and fitness and joining in. I’d like to offer our sincere gratitude to the stellar lineup of sponsors on board this year, and to the many volunteers, without whose support the event could not happen,” he said.

Source:gulf-times.com/