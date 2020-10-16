Ezdan Holding Group disclosed its financial results for the period ending on September 30, 2020, as it revealed a net profit of 208.6 million Qatari riyals by the end of the third quarter of the current year 2020, compared to 509.2 million Qatari riyals for the same period last year 2019, while the return was recorded On the group’s share of 0.008 Qatari riyals at the end of the third quarter of the current year 2020, compared to 0.019 Qatari riyals for the same period last year 2019, and the group achieved revenues of 1,078 million Qatari riyals by the end of the third quarter of this year, compared to revenues of 1,264 million riyals for the same The reason for this decrease is due to the substantial decline in revenues and net operating profit of the hotel sector and the malls sector.