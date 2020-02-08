The number of patients under investigation (PUI) for the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) in the country jumped to 215 yesterday from 178 a day earlier. Two PUI have died so far, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said yesterday.

He added that 184 PUI had been admitted to hospitals, 17 had been discharged and nine refused admission.

“We are urging everyone, especially the PUI who refused admission, to co-operate with the DoH (Department of Health), their local government units and the Philippine National Police,” Domingo said at a news briefing in Manila.

The Health department said the second PUI fatality died of pneumonia, not nCoV.

The first PUI death was that of a Chinese man who died of severe pneumonia and human immunodeficiency virus on January 29.

“It is our duty as citizens of this nation to assist in protecting the health of our fellowmen.

We owe it to the Filipino people to do our part in preventing the spread of this disease and put everyone’s mind at ease,” Domingo said.

The country’s first 2019-nCoV ARD case, a 38-year-old Chinese woman, has tested negative for the 2019-nCoV ARD, but is still being confined at San Lazaro Hospital.

“We already sent samples for the second test because we need two consecutive tests to be negative before we could discharge the patient,” the Health undersecretary said.

The third reported case of the disease — a 60-year-old Chinese woman who went to Bohol and Cebu last January 24 — has been discharged and returned to China on January 31 after her test results came back negative twice.

The Epidemiology Bureau said it was already in touch with 441 people who had contact with the Chinese couple, who visited Cebu and Dumaguete City.

It is trying to contact 116 other people.

The bureau said 379 of 441 contacts were passengers and crew from flights taken by the Chinese couple, while 62 were from hotels, hospitals and other places visited by the carriers.

Domingo also announced that 203 people were on home quarantine, while the 32 contacts exhibiting symptoms were now categorised as PUIs.

Four of the 116 people who had encountered the 60-year-old carrier also showed symptoms and are now classified as PUIs.

The Philippines has stepped up its border defences against the coronavirus, including more stringent quarantine procedures.

Yesterday, Senator Emmanuel Joel Villanueva said workers of Philippine offshore gaming operations (Pogo) companies, who returned from areas where there is an nCoV outbreak must also go under strict quarantine procedures.

“All government agencies and regulators should issue related guidelines bearing in mind DoH’s protocol as the bare minimum,” added Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Labour and Employment committee.

He said the state gaming regulator, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), which oversees Pogos, must not merely rely on other agencies like the interior department to monitor such firms. “They issue licenses to Pogo workers so they can work legitimately, thus it is Pagcor’s job to ensure workers comply with relevant health regulations.

If there is any doubt with regard to health protocols, they can always seek guidance from the DoH,” Villanueva added.

“We remind Pogo operators that they must operate within the bounds of Philippine laws and statutes.

Any regulation enforced as a result of the nCoV outbreak takes into consideration public safety and welfare.

If they cannot comply with our laws, regulations, and standards, they have no place to do business in the Philippines,” he said.

Earlier, the senator called on everyone to co-operate and implement the ban on travellers from China.

“The continuous arrival of tourists from China contradicts the necessary precautions we have to take given the situation.

It is irresponsible to disregard the ban for profit,” said Villanueva.

Allowing tourists from China, particularly Wuhan, to arrive in Boracay island in Aklan is irresponsible, he said. “It exposes workers, other tourists and residents to risk.

It strains our limited resources, particularly our capacity to respond to public health emergency.”

Also yesterday, Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar said the government had everyone’s safety in mind when it required visitors and even government workers to disclose their travel history and health status.

He added that the health form was a “precautionary measure” to stop the spread of the nCoV in the country.

“With the public health emergency declaration due to the 2019 novel coronavirus and the additional confirmed case of nCoV in the country, the health declaration form is an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security not just of President Rodrigo Duterte, but also of everyone who is working at or visiting Malacanang,” Andanar said.

Andanar’s statement came after a declaration form issued by the Office of the President- Events Management Cluster was distributed to Palace visitors and even government officials.

The form requires a person to state his name, sex, age, contact number, e-mail address and home address in the country.

The person must also identify the foreign countries and Philippine cities he visited in the past 14 days.

The declaration form also asks the person if he had been sick in the past 30 days or has experienced fever, colds, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulties in the past 14 days.

Anyone who falsifies the document face imprisonment of up to 12 years and a fine of up to P5,000.

The Department of Education (DepEd), meanwhile, assured its officials, teachers, personnel, learners, parents, guardians and other participants who are affected by the suspension of various events they will be assisted in refunding or rebooking their flights.

“We are currently gathering information regarding passengers and tickets purchased, and negotiating with the airlines for options,” DepEd said in a statement.

Concerns were raised on social media after DepEd announced the postponement of regional and national events this month because of the nCoV threat.

DepEd urged those who have purchased non-refundable or non-rebookable plane tickets with the Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific to “please standby for further announcements regarding possible ticket rebooking or refund by the airline.”

Among activities postponed are the National School’s Press Conference in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and the National Festival of Talents in Ilagan, Isabela.

The student journalism and talent competitions were originally scheduled from February 17 to 21.

Also called off were the National Science and Technology Fair on February 10 to 14 and sports meets like the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

All off-campus activities such as field trips and film showings were also suspended, Briones added.

Briones said the postponement does not cover the Palarong Pambansa, which is set to kick off in Marikina City in May.

