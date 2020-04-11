Some of the new cases are related to travelers who came to Qatar and others related to contacts and others are people having contact with recently diagnosed citizens and residents who have Covid-19. The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry called on all members of society to stay at home and not go out except where absolutely necessary. MoPH also requested all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommends that you regularly visit MoPH website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe.?