The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Monday announced 228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar, and eight new cases of recovery.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,832 while recoveries reached 131, according to a tweet by the MoPH.

Some new cases are related to travellers who came to Qatar and others related to contacts, according to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care, QNA said.

“With a total of 2,351 persons tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a total of 38,108 people have been tested so far,” the MoPH tweet said.

There are 1,697 active cases currently undergoing treatment. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Qatar is four.

“The MoPH continues to urge everyone to co-operate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection with the virus, and stresses the importance of adhering to the decision to prevent all forms of assembly and adhere to the procedures of domestic quarantine,” QNA added.