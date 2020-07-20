8 regions embrace the new coupons, which benefit from the infrastructure works

An invitation to expand Al Furjan markets to meet the needs of the residents

Citizens praised the efforts of the state in providing comfortable housing for citizens through the citizens ’lands project, and they said: The efforts currently being led by the state to finish the infrastructure works that serve about 2487 housing plots during this year will make all these coupons benefiting from new infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges. Public parks, and other services that the competent authorities provide within these areas that have witnessed the distribution of housing plots, in different regions of the state, such as the areas of Muaither, South Al Wukair, West Al Mashaf, South Al Wukair, Al Kharaitiyat, Azghawa, Labeeb, and North Nasiriyah, and urged the responsible authorities to continue the effort in providing housing For citizens through these constructive projects and plans that allocate new lands in the various regions of the state linked to the establishment of roads and developed infrastructure to serve the citizens and meet current and future needs for them, as well as improving the quality of life in all parts of Qatar.

They said: Accelerating the implementation of infrastructure and handing over land to citizens is necessary and vital, especially for those who wait and who need to own housing, who need it most. They called for the creation of more pitfalls that are among the neighborhoods, which represent an important factor in inviting drivers to reduce speed among housing and neighborhoods, and called for an increase in the number of Al Furjan markets. They said that the presence of Al Furjan markets serves large sectors and is a fundamental and real supporter of the economy and commercial movement, and its presence contributes to price stability, reducing congestion, and gaining time, as well as raising purchasing power.

New contracts

Citizen Isa Al-Buainain described the new construction contracts signed by the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” for road and infrastructure development projects in the lands of citizens with Qatari companies worth approximately 3.6 billion riyals, to serve 5111 housing plots in different regions of Qatar as an estimated achievement of great work and great service from the state towards Its citizens, and it is a duty that receives the utmost appreciation from citizens towards their wise leadership, which places the citizen and his needs at the top of its priorities.He said that this signature specifically confirms the state’s interest in its citizens, and its continuation in the implementation of vital and important projects that serve the citizen, especially in the current circumstances. Achieving sustainable development in the country, and its confidence in the ability of these companies to implement infrastructure projects and its ability to implement development projects related to citizens ’lands in the best way, as projects include the establishment and development of roads and infrastructure in them to serve citizens and meet current and future needs and improve the quality of life in All over Qatar.

He said that the completion of a project of this size confirms the growth achieved by the construction sector in our dear country Qatar over the past years, within the development projects implemented by the state, and added that new residential plots or citizens ’lands revive the real estate sector and are active from building and construction operations in the state, and this is evidence However, construction is expected to maintain its positive movement, especially as we approach the hosting of the 2022 World Cup driven by the strategy of economic development and spending on infrastructure and transportation projects to be implemented and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Buainain said that accelerating the implementation of infrastructure and handing over land to citizens is necessary and vital, especially for those who are waiting and those who need to own housing, who need them most. He called for the establishment of bumps that are among the neighborhoods and that represent an important factor in inviting drivers to reduce speed among housing and neighborhoods. Al-Buainain pointed to the need to increase the number of Al-Furjan markets, and said that the presence of Al-Furjan markets serves large sectors and is a fundamental and real supporter of the economy and commercial movement, and its presence contributes to Stability of prices, reducing congestion and gaining time, as well as raising purchasing power.

Land project

Citizen Youssef Al-Hitmi praised the efforts of the state in providing comfortable housing for citizens through the citizens ’lands project, and said that the efforts currently being led by the state to finish the infrastructure works that serve about 2487 housing plots during this year is commendable to the responsible authorities for the enormity of the effort they are doing, which It includes thousands of residential plots in different regions of the country, such as Muaither, South Al Wukair, West Mashaf, Al Kharaitiyat, Azghawa, Labeeb and North Nasiriyah.

He said that the implementation of a project of this size would serve many goals, besides being a service project within the state’s plan to provide safe and comfortable housing for citizens, as it is an economic project that supports sustainable development efforts and economic diversification and promotes the accelerated growth achieved by our economy thanks to the wise policies of rational leadership.

He added that the state’s continued implementation of such important and vital projects, in such current conditions as a service to the citizen, gives strong indications of Qatar’s ability to face crises, and in this regard the price that companies and the private sector participate in accomplishing such giant projects that enhance development efforts The various services provided by the state and achieve the welfare of the citizen and put Qatar in the ranks of developed countries.

He called on the responsible parties to continue the effort in providing housing for citizens through these constructive projects and plans that allocate new lands in the various regions of the state linked to the establishment of roads and developed infrastructure to serve citizens and meet current and future needs for them, as well as improving the quality of life in all parts of Qatar .

Real