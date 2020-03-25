QNA/Doha

A total of 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Qatar Tuesday. While 16 were ex-pat workers within Qatar, nine cases were found among those returned from abroad, including five Qataris coming from the UK.

“The new cases have been quarantined, with a Qatari in intensive care,” said HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed al-Khater.

As of Tuesday, a total of 41 people recovered from Covid-19 in Qatar.

“Qatar will come out of the current situation stronger,” she asserted while stressing that cooperation was crucial to overcoming the virus.

HE al-Khater praised citizens and residents for their sense of responsibility as they committed to social distancing and all the precautionary measures against Covid-19