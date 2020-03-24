25 new COVID-19 cases in Qatar, total now 526

The Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater

Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater today announced 25 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Qatar, while four cases including one Qatari citizen recovered.

This includes 16 cases of expatriate workers and nine cases that came from abroad of which five are Qatari nationals from the United Kingdom.

This puts the recovered cases now at 41.

The Spokesperson stated the new cases are in complete isolation, and a new case of Qatari expatriate from the UK was put into intensive care.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done in Qatar now stands at 11531. Yesterday, the figure was 11384.