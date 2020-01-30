Qatar Airways (QA) Group recently celebrated its Safety Week with more than 25,000 employees taking part in more than 100 events in Doha and at the airline’s outstations around the world.

Qatar Airways Group Safety Week 2020 aimed to raise awareness of the importance of safe practices and behaviours in the workplace to employees. Such initiatives are a vital part of Qatar Airways Group’s work to ensure that safety remains its number one priority.

Events organised during the week included workshops on safe work practices, fire safety, first aid, health and wellbeing and safety reporting. All departments and subsidiaries of the Qatar Airways Group took part in the initiative, with events in outstations including mock fire evacuations, safety quizzes and first aid training.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al Baker said, “Safety is at the heart of everything we do. We put a great deal of work into ensuring that our safety practices are robust by encouraging a proactive reporting culture, providing training to staff and investing in the latest technology.

“Qatar Airways Group Safety Week is all about raising awareness of the critical importance of safe practices to our employees so that they can deliver services smoothly and without incident. It was fantastic to see so many employees engage with this initiative and I am proud of the hard work that they do every day to keep their colleagues and customers safe.”

Qatar Airways Group Senior Vice-President Safety and Security Ashish Jain said, “Qatar Airways Group Safety Week is now in its second year, having grown significantly in scale since we first delivered this initiative in 2019. Our focus this year is on encouraging employees to choose safe behaviours at work – something that is vital in any organisation but is especially important for us as one of the largest aviation companies in the world.

“Not only are we engaging our own staff this year, but also our suppliers and stakeholders, as we lead the industry in becoming safer than ever before.”

Last year, Qatar Airways renewed its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for the ninth time. IOSA is a highly respected industry audit, carried out by IATA auditors across all subsidiaries and departments within the Qatar Airways Group.

Source:qatar-tribune.com