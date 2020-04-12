Ministry of Public Health Sunday announced the registration of 251 new cases of Covd-19 and the death of one patient. MoPH also announced the recovery of 28 people from the disease, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to date to 275. The total number of deaths now touches 7. The total number of infections now stands at 2979 and the actives cases now is 2697.
The new cases are due to people having been in contact with positive cases among citizens and residents. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care, MoPH said in a statement.
The 42-year-old deceased resident was suffering also from existing other chronic diseases. The Ministry extended condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
The Ministry called on all members of society to stay at home and not to go out except when it is absolutely necessary. MoPH also requested all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommended that one should regularly visit ?MoPH website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe?.