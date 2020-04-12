The new cases are due to people having been in contact with positive cases among citizens and residents. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care, MoPH said in a statement.

The 42-year-old deceased resident was suffering also from existing other chronic diseases. The Ministry extended condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry called on all members of society to stay at home and not to go out except when it is absolutely necessary. MoPH also requested all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommended that one should regularly visit ?MoPH website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe?.