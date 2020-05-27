The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Presidential Secretariat and Sri Lankan Airlines has repatriated 275 Sri Lankans, said Ratnasingam Kohularangan, CDA of Embassy of Sri Lanka, in a statement.



The Sri Lankans before boarding the flight at Hamad International Airport.



The Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 218 departed from Hamad International Airport Tuesday.

The group consisted of 206 migrant workers, 17 released inmates, 5 safe house detainees, 17 pregnant women with family members and 19 visit and other short term visa holders.

All the repatriated will be undergoing mandatory quarantine at designated government quarantine centres or at hotels in Sri Lanka upon arrival, said Kohularangan.

