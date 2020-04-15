The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday announced the registration of 283 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 and the recovery of 33 patients, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Qatar to 406. 3711 cases were so far identified in Qatar and at the active cases now are 3298. The deaths so far reported stands at 7.

Some of the new cases of Covid-19 are due to people being in contact with existing cases among citizens and residents. The remaining cases are those among migrant workers. Some cases of the virus were discovered among citizens and residents who contacted health authorities after experiencing symptoms of inflammation in the respiratory system. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

?