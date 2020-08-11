The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported Monday 297 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 271 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have recovered in Qatar to 109,709. The MoPH also reported the deaths of two new patients, aged 23 and 57, who were receiving the necessary medical care.

The MoPH said in a statement yesterday that all new Covid-19 cases have been transferred into isolation and are receiving the necessary healthcare.





The health minister said measures to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus and the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions is continuing to decline each week.

Qatar’s proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases has enabled the MoPH to identify a high number of positive cases in the community.

Qatar has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world. This is a result of:

*Very high quality of care provided through the public healthcare sector for Covid-19 patients *Qatar’s young population

*Proactive testing to identify cases early

Expanding hospital capacity, especially intensive care, to ensure all patients receive the medical care they need -Protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

The health ministry reiterated that even though restrictions are being lifted, and numbers are declining, this does not mean that the pandemic is over in Qatar as people continue to be admitted with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms.

“Unless we follow all precautionary measures, we may experience a second wave of the virus and see numbers increase, there are already signs of this happening in other countries around the world,” the MoPH cautioned.

It urged people to avoid close contact with others, crowded places, and confined closed spaces where other people congregate.

“Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable.”

The health ministry said while Covid-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for all to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures:

“Adherence to physical distancing.

*Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate.

-Wearing a face mask -Washing hands regularly.

*Most importantly, it is vital that we continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.

When spending time at home with elderly family members or those with chronic diseases, ensure you wash your hands regularly, wear a mask, and maintain social and physical distancing.

Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact the 16000 helplines or go directly to one of the designated health centres to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal, or Al Gharafa health centres. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

The MoPH urged people to visit its website for regular updates and new information.