The number of passengers traveling through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman: Muscat International, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm, until the end of March 2020, about 3 million and 571 thousand and 647 passengers, they traveled on 27 thousand and 535 flights compared to 4 million and 406 thousand and 19 passengers by the end of March 2019, they traveled on 32 thousand And 241 flights to record a decrease in the number of passengers by 18.9 percent, according to the latest preliminary data issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information, and the nationalities of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan recorded the most mobile at Muscat International Airport during the month of March 2020.