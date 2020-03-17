QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the State of Qatar.

In a statement, the Ministry said that most of the newly registered cases are related to migrant workers that were under quarantine. Also, 3 cases have been registered for Qatari citizens returning from travel and from several countries which are the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Swiss Confederation.

It added that the infected cases have been entered to complete sanitary isolation, they are in good health and receiving the necessary medical care.

The statement said that the competent authorities in the Ministry of Public Health continue to conduct the necessary checks for everyone who has been in contact with confirmed cases. (QNA)

