Before the cabinet decision came into effect, not to hold weddings, and to limit them to homes after the approval of the Ministry of Interior, starting from Sunday, February 7, this year, families anticipated the decision, and presented wedding parties to their children to become on successive Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.

The “Qatar Wedding” account on Twitter, an account specialized in publishing wedding invitations and photos in the country, revealed that the number of weddings today, Saturday, has reached more than 30 parties in various parts of the country.

The date for weddings has been the focus of controversy on Twitter over the past three days. As soon as the Cabinet’s decision was announced last Wednesday evening, the decision would come into effect on Sunday, until families began arranging to advance the date of their parties.

The tweeters called on those attending these weddings to tighten precautionary measures, especially since the high numbers of Coronavirus infections in recent weeks were largely due to social events, especially weddings.

In a press conference last Wednesday, Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Khal, head of the National Strategic Group to address the Covid-19 virus and head of the Infectious Diseases Department at HMC, revealed that Qataris and residents of professionals are the two most common groups among which the virus is now spreading, and most infections occur in mixing in private places such as Family visits, weddings and parties.