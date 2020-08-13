343 new cases of coronavirus in Qatar, 330 recoveries

343 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were announced today.

330 people have recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recovered in Qatar to 110957

All new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status.





CURRENT COVID-19 STATUS

Measures to tackle COVID-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus and the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions is continuing to decline each week.

Qatar’s proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases has enabled us to identify a high number of positive cases in the community.

Qatar has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the world. This is a result of:

Very high quality of care provided thorough the public healthcare sector for COVID-19 patients

Qatar’s young population

Proactive testing to identify cases early

Expanding hospital capacity, especially intensive care, to ensure all patients receive the medical care they need

• Protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Even though restrictions are being lifted, and numbers are declining, this does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is finished in Qatar —

people continue to be admitted with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Unless we follow all precautionary measures, we may experience a second wave of the virus and see numbers increasing — there are already signs of this happening in other countries around the world.

Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people aggregate.

Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable.