*Beauty and barber shops to operate at 30% capacity

*Nurseries and childcare facilities to resume at a 50% capacity

*Sporting events to be held without public attendance

*Opening of driving schools at half capacity

*Resumption of home services by private clinics

*Eateries and cafes in malls, except those in food courts to open

*Gyms and sport clubs to operate at half capacity

In a statement, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management clarified that the third phase of the gradual opening will include the following procedures:

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced Sunday that the third phase of the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions will begin on Tuesday, July 28, based on the public health indicators, including the continued decrease in the number of active cases that are recorded on a daily basis in the country.The committee thanked the citizens and residents for their commitment to the precautionary measures to confront the coronavirus which it said contributed to a significant reduction in its spread , and stressed the importance of continuing to adhere to those procedures in the coming period in order to support the efforts and plans for the gradual return to normal life.

– The gradual opening of mosques and prayer halls will continue, while Friday and Eid prayers are allowed in some mosques, provided that the precautionary measures are implemented. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will announce the rest of the details.

– Allow public and private gatherings of a maximum of 10 people in closed places, and 30 people in open spaces, with the need to adhere to precautionary measures, especially safe distances, and wearing masks.

– Continue to allow the use of boats and personal and chartered yachts, with a maximum capacity of 10 people.

– Opening of driving schools at half capacity.

– Playgrounds and exercise equipment of public parks and Corniche are still closed.

– Amateurs and professionals are allowed in gyms with a maximum capacity of 40 people. As for open spaces, they will be without limited capacity with the need to maintain a safe distance.

– Sporting events to be held without public attendance.

– Increasing the capacity of private health care facilities to 80% while allowing the resumption of home health services.

– Nurseries and child care facilities to resume at a 50% capacity, with the necessity of applying all the precautionary measures determined by the Ministry of Public Health and after obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

– Malls will continue to open regular hours, while keeping the maximum capacity at 50% and will continue to follow all procedures determined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

– Souks will continue to operate with a capacity ranging from 30 to 75%, according to the evaluation of the Ministries of Public Health, Commerce and Industry and following all the procedures determined by those authorities.

-Wholesale markets to continue to operate at a 30% capacity, following all procedures determined by the Ministries of Public Health, Commerce and Industry.

– Gradual opening of restaurants will be maintained, and this will include the opening of restaurants and cafes within malls (except for those in food courts in Malls). The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will announce the details of the opening of these restaurants and the related conditions.

– Museums and public libraries, will continue to work with a 50% capacity.

– Beauty and barber shops to operate at a 30% capacity provided that its employees are examined in a private laboratory accredited by the Ministry of Public Health and that they are not infected with the virus, in addition to obtaining prior approval from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

– Gyms and sport clubs to operate at half capacity, provided that the precautionary measures announced by the ministries of Public Health, Commerce and Industry are applied.

– Services of massage, jacuzzi, sauna rooms and indoor swimming pools in hotels and other complexes are still closed.