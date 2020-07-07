The Ministry of Public Health announced that within the framework of the continuous development to maintain public health and enhance the services provided to citizens abroad to combat the Coronavirus “Covid-19”, four accreditation centers for “Covid-19” were approved for Qatari citizens in the sisterly Republic of Turkey.

The ministry said, in a statement today, that accordingly citizens of Turkey can review the following hospitals to conduct a “Covid-19” examination and obtain a certificate that is free of the virus, knowing that the certificate is valid for 48 hours only, and the accredited hospitals are: “Ankara” hospital It is famous “in the capital, Ankara, and in the city of Istanbul, three hospitals are:” Yesilkoy Murad Delamlar Hospital “for emergency cases,” Basaksehir Cham and Sakura Hospital “and” Kartal Lotfi Kirdar “Hospital.

On the other hand, travelers (residing in the State of Qatar) present in the Turkish Republic can benefit from this service if they wish to return to the State of Qatar, starting from the third stage of the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic.

In the event that the examination is conducted in one of the approved centers and the person is found free of the virus, this matter qualifies him to obtain an exception from the mandatory hotel stone in the State of Qatar, provided that the holder of the certificate commits to the home quarantine for a period of 14 days upon arrival in the State of Qatar after signing the pledge of the home quarantine according to For the procedures and standards set by the Ministry of Public Health.

It is noteworthy that there are memoranda of understanding between the ministries of health in both countries, and the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar is currently in the process of adopting reliable medical centers to examine “Covid-19” for Qatari citizens in some other countries.

The Ministry reminds citizens of the need to apply social distance, to wear masks, and to adhere to all procedures and laws announced by the competent authorities in the sisterly Republic of Turkey, wishing all of them health and wellness.