*Second phase of easing restrictions will start on July 1, third on August 1 and fourth on September 1

* Small-scale public gatherings will be allowed from Phase 2, with a maximum of 10 people. This will be increased to 40 people in Phase 3, while all gatherings will be permitted in Phase 4, including wedding ceremonies

* Mosques and parks will see restricted opening from Phase 1

* Second phase will see opening of all parks, beaches and Corniche, partial opening of restaurants and restricted opening of malls, souqs and wholesale markets

* Third phase will see resumption of flights from low-risk countries and the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity

* Arriving passengers will be required to undergo two-week quarantine in specially designated hotels at their own expense

* Fourth phase will allow all mosques to resume normal operations and for flight schedules to be expanded. Wedding parties, business gatherings such as exhibitions, and the reopening of theatres and cinemas will be permitted.

* Fourth phase will also include lifting of restrictions on educational institutions in time for new academic year

* Precautionary measures could be reimposed or the stages delayed if necessary

Qatar will gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions in four phases, starting on June 15, amid precautionary measures.

This was revealed by HE Lolwah Rashid AlKhater, Official Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, at a press conference on Monday on the latest developments regarding Qatar’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the gradual removal of restrictions.

“Thanks to the precautionary and preventive measures taken, we have been able to handle the situation effectively,” she said.

The time has come to gradually lift the restrictions and this will be done in four phases while following all precautionary measures, she noted, adding that the entire society – individuals and organisations – should play an active role in ensuring protection.

Lifting of restrictions doesn’t mean waiving social distancing rules and other measures, including use of the Ehteraz app as a condition for entry into public places. Also, the removal of restrictions could be reviewed if there is any lapse in observance of the precautionary measures, she said.

The first phase of lifting restrictions will start on June 15, with the gradual opening of mosques. This will be followed by the second phase from July 1, third phase from August 1 and fourth phase from September 1.

Small-scale public gatherings will be allowed from Phase 2, with a maximum of 10 people. This will be increased to 40 people in Phase 3, while all gatherings will be permitted in Phase 4, including wedding ceremonies.

Following are the phase-wise details:

* Phase 1, June 15

Phase 1 will see the restricted opening of mosques, excluding Friday prayers. The use of personal boats will also be allowed in this phase.

Only essential flights will be allowed out of Doha. Upon return, the traveller will go for mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks, paid for by the traveller.

There will be restricted park opening for outdoor activities. Professional training will be allowed in outdoor areas/large open spaces only for no more than five people.

Selected private healthcare facilities can operate at 40% capacity during this phase. Emergency services will continue.

Phase 1 will also see the partial opening of shops in malls. Shops with a minimum area of 300sqm will open, not exceeding 30% of the mall capacity.

Also, 20% of employees will be allowed at the workplace in this phase subject to strict health precautions.

* Phase 2, July 1

Phase 2 will mark the opening of all parks, beaches and the Corniche. It will also see continuation of the restricted opening of mosques.

All malls will open in this phase with restricted hours and capacity, along with souqs and wholesale markets. There will also be the restricted opening of restaurants with low capacity.

Also, museums and libraries will open in Phase 2 with restricted hours and capacity.

Boat/yacht rentals will be allowed for families, with up to 10 people. Professional training in small groups of up to 10 people will also be allowed, for outdoors only and in large open spaces.

Private healthcare facilities can operate at 60% capacity during this phase. Also, 50% of employees will be allowed at the workplace in this phase subject to strict health precautions.

* Phase 3, August 1

In Phase 3, the restricted opening of mosques will continue while Friday prayers will be allowed at 54 mosques.

Low-risk inbound flights for priority passengers, such as returning residents, will be permitted in this phase. Driving schools will also reopen in Phase 2.

All malls will open with full hours, while souqs and wholesale markets will continue to have restricted capacity and hours. Also, there will be the restricted opening of restaurants with gradually increasing capacity.

Phase 3 will see the opening, with 50% capacity, of health clubs, gyms and pools; beauty and massage parlours; and barbershops/hairdressers.

Nurseries and childcare facilities will open in this phase, while private training centres will see a restricted opening. Playgrounds and skate parks will also open.

Team training will be allowed with up to 40 people along with amateur sports/team competitions, but with no spectators.

Private healthcare facilities can operate at 80% capacity in this phase. Also, 80% of employees will be allowed at the workplace in this phase subject to strict health precautions.

* Phase 4, September 1

Finally, Phase 4 will see the completion of the process of reopening mosques and resuming Friday prayers around the country.

Business-related mass gatherings, trade shows and conferences will be allowed from this phase, and so will entertainment-related mass gatherings, with theatres and cinemas reopening with precautions.

The list of inbound flights will be expanded as advised by the Ministry of Public Health, while Doha Metro and public bus services will resume with restrictions. Besides, the new academic year will commence in this phase.

All malls will continue to be fully open, while all souqs and wholesale markets will also see a resumption of full operations. There will also be the continued gradual opening of restaurants.

Museums and libraries will open to full hours.

Excursion boats will also be allowed along with summer camps, summer clubs and summer cultural activities.

Sports-related mass gatherings will be permitted from this phase, and so will local and international sports competitions with spectators.

Health clubs, gyms and pools; beauty and massage parlours; and barbershops/hairdressers will be able to operate at full capacity, including home services.

Private healthcare facilities can operate at 100% capacity in this phase. Also, all employees will be allowed at the workplace in this phase subject to strict health precautions.

Private training centres will see a full opening in Phase 4, along with cleaning and hospitality services.

The elderly, people with chronic diseases and children are advised not to leave home during the first and second phases of the gradual lifting of restrictions.

Last updated: June 09 2020 01:17 AM