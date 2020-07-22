Following is the list of low-risk countries, as published on the Ministry of Public Health’s website.

The list will be reviewed every two weeks, according to a Government Communications Office announcement on Tuesday. It includes 40 countries as of now.

Europe: Malta, Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Cyprus, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Slovenia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Iceland, Spain, Croatia and Andorra

Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Turkey

Oceania: New Zealand and Australia

Africa: Morocco and Algeria

Americas: Canada