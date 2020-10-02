In the context of its preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy continues its efforts at all levels to ensure an exceptional World Cup that provides a distinctive experience for players, visitors and fans expected to come to Qatar to attend the tournament matches in 2022.

The Supreme Committee and its local and international partners attach importance to Examining the training sites of the teams participating in the World Cup by building them according to international standards and standard specifications to ensure that players from all over the world have a unique football experience in the State of Qatar.

It includes all training sites for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will number 41, two stadiums with a floor of natural grass and equipped with a lighting system according to the standards of the International Federation of Football Association, in addition to the facilities designated for the participating teams such as changing rooms, a hall for press conferences, and a hall For hospitality, as well as media and broadcasting equipment, communication and information technology networks, in addition to parking lots and spaces for fans during training sessions.