5 Biohacking Supplements You Need to Incorporate

What is biohacking, you might ask? Well, it’s a DIY way to make changes in your lifestyle for improved health and wellness. These changes are usually small and incremental, which means you can start incorporating them right now! One way to ease this process is by using biohacking supplements, and here are the most important ones you should be taking right now. (Before you get too excited, be sure to chat with your doctor about which ones work best with your lifestyle!)

1. Increase Focus

For improving your mental health, try taking biohacking supplements such as Bacopa Monnieri or Caffeine with Theanine. Bacopa Monnieri is a traditionally used plant in Indian medicine, which helps to improve memory and anxiety. L-Theanine is extracted from tea plants and can improve cognitive function. As a bonus, it can also help reduce mental fatigue and stress. Try taking Caffeine with Theanine in the morning about 30 minutes before you begin your day. This way, you can see its effects as your daily routine progresses.

2. Have a Healthy Heart

Carnitine, specifically L-Carnitine, is a naturally occurring amino acid that your body produces. Taking this biohacking supplement can help improve your heart’s functions and reduce or relieve symptoms of congestive heart failure and myocarditis. Grapeseed is another biohacking supplement you can take to improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and oxidative damage.

3. Lose Fat

If you are trying to lose weight, but need extra help, try taking fiber supplements. Fiber is filling and can reduce pesky cravings. Fiber supplements can also help you normalize bowel movements, lower cholesterol levels, and help you live longer. Yohimbine is another biohacking supplement that can help you lose fat as well by increasing your adrenaline.

4. Gain Strength!

To gain muscle and strength, try taking protein supplements. Protein can help your muscles grow back stronger than before. If protein supplements aren’t your favorite, try including protein powder foods such as pancakes, or drinks such as milkshakes. Additionally, carbohydrate supplements can promote muscle gain and improve athletic performance.

5. Stay Immune

Staying immune to sickness is so important, especially now, so try taking Vitamin C supplements to support your immune system. Vitamin C supplements work best as a prevention tool against sickness, so start taking this, like now! N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) is another biohacking supplement that can relieve symptoms of respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and improve immunity.

These are some areas that biohacking supplements can help you improve in, and transform your body and mind! If you don’t like taking supplements orally, you can try IV treatments, which deliver nutrients to your body quickly and conveniently. IV drips bypass your digestive tract and carry vitamins and minerals directly to your bloodstream, making biohacking supplements no hard pill to swallow…literally.