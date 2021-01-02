5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF GENMAICHA BROWN RICE GREEN TEA

Genmaicha Brown Rice Green Tea is a popular Japanese green tea that offers numerous impressive health benefits. Typically genmaicha is made from mixing roasted brown rice kernels and sencha green tea. The roasted rice kernels contribute to its nutty and aromatic fragrance, and complements the astringency of green tea. Coupled with a toasted rice aroma that is soothing and eases you into a state of relaxation. Since genmaicha is low in caffeine, it is a perfect tea to drink throughout the day with numerous impressive health benefits in every cup.

1. BALANCES BLOOD SUGAR

When we experience blood sugar spikes or crashes, we feel irritable and may have unhealthy food cravings or fatigue, sometimes referred to as ‘being hangry’. However, genmaicha works to balance blood sugar levels, which makes it a safe tea to drink for diabetics. If you find yourself craving unhealthy foods or snacks, drink a cup of genmaicha to help control your cravings.

2. LOWERS RISK OF CANCER AND HEART DISEASE

EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate) is an antioxidant found in all green teas, including genmaicha. Studies show that this antioxidant supports cell damage prevention and multiple types of cancer including bladder, ovary, and pancreatic cancer. Studies show that EGCG suppresses cancer growing cells [1].

In addition to lowering cancer risks, genmaicha also decreases bad cholesterol (LDL, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) and increases good cholesterol (HDL, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol) to lower the risk of heart disease. The selenium found in genmaicha stimulates blood flow which can help reduce blood clots. Especially since heart disease is a growing concern throughout the world, drinking a cup of genmaicha a day may help maintain your heart’s health.

3. IMPROVES DENTAL HEALTH

Similarly to gyokuro shade-grown green tea, genmaicha is also known to help improve oral health thanks to the polyphenols contained in its leaves. The antibacterial properties found in genmaicha kill bacteria that causes tooth decay, cavities, and bad breath. With this in mind, consider going for genmaicha brown rice green tea to improve your overall dental health rather than your usual coffee.

4. REGULATES THYROIDS AND REMOVES TOXINS

The thyroid is a gland that regulates the body’s metabolism and controls the production of important hormones. The presence of selenium in genmaicha contributes to regulating thyroid hormones. Selenium deficiency may cause your thyroid to secrete too many or too few hormones, which can lead to poor vision, fatigue, or sleeping problems.

Green tea naturally contains polyphenols that provide antioxidants to your liver while detoxifying your body. Since genmaicha is mixed with sencha, drinking genmaicha throughout the day will help boost your immune system while continuously cleansing your body of toxins.

5. HELPS WITH RELAXATION AND CONCENTRATION

Drinking brown rice green tea can help with sleep, relaxation, and focus. A cup of genmaicha contains GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid) and theanine which soothes your mind. GABA is a naturally occurring amino acid that works as a neurotransmitter in your brain. It is called an inhibitory neurotransmitter as it blocks, or limits, some brain signals, decreasing brain activity, which in turn calms your mind and body. The only other naturally occurring foods containing GABA are fermented ones like kimchi, miso, and tempeh. Additionally, genmaicha can reduce stress if consumed at the start of the day or promote relaxation before you sleep.

Genmaicha is lighter and easier to drink than other green teas, and with its distinct flavor and delicious rice aroma it will surely become one of your favorite teas. Many tea producers like to blend in matcha for a bolder taste, commonly known as Matcha Iri Genmaicha. Next time you want to venture out and try a new tea, why not give genmaicha a try!