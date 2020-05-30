* More than double the number of new cases recover in the last 24 hours
* Total Covid-19 recoveries stand at 25,839
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced the registration of 2,355 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 5,235 people having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered people in Qatar to 25,839 cases.
The reason for the large increase in the number of recoveries is due to the application of the latest international recommendations regarding criteria for recovering from Covid-19 infection, approved by the MoPH, the official Qatar News Agency reported.
Over the last 24 hours, the ministry also recorded 18 new patients being admitted to intensive care due to the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 217.
The MoPH said the new cases are expatriate workers infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected, in addition to recording new cases of infection among groups of workers in different regions.
The new cases were identified after investigations by the research and investigation teams of the ministry that contributed to the early detection of cases.
Cases of infection have also increased among citizens and residents as a result of contact with infected family members who had been infected in the workplace or through visits and family gatherings.
The new confirmed cases of infection have been introduced to complete isolation at various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case.
The MoPH revealed that infections doubled due to family gatherings and visits between friends and extended families, and people ignoring the preventive measures recommended by the authorities concerned – the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distance.
Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres for testing the virus.
This is important as the earlier the disease is detected, the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.
The four main testing centres are the Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal and Gharrafat Al Rayyan health centres.
The ministry has said Qatar is still in the peak phase of the virus outbreak, which is seeing a rise in the number of infections recorded daily, and therefore it is necessary to adhere to – more than ever before – the preventive measures and social measures recommended.
It has also stressed the importance for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow the strict measures to reduce the chances of infection, including refraining from social visits.
The MoPH notes that because the coronavirus outbreak is at the peak stage in Qatar, it is important not to leave the house except when it is absolutely essential.
It also underlines the importance of adhering to all measures to protect against Covid-19 infection, including maintaining social distancing both in the workplace and public places, as well as wearing a medical mask and avoiding social visits to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.
The ministry also recommends visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.
Last updated: May 30 2020 11:33 PM