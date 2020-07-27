The Qatar Exchange is expected to continue its positive movement, despite the circumstances surrounding the global markets, as the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed due to the Corona crisis pushed up the pace of activity in the market in the event of optimism among investors with the complementary steps that are expected to be taken by the state during the coming period that will help Much in activating the economic and commercial movement.

The current level of the general index at a level above 9,000 points is considered positive despite the continuation of the cross-market trend. The market is currently witnessing entry operations, especially by foreign shareholders, to form new investment portfolios in light of the current financial disclosures, which investors believe will be the determinant of the upcoming results. The Qatar Stock Exchange has witnessed a positive performance during the trading week, supported by the rise of 4 sectors and growth in market value, despite declining trading. The general index recorded a growth of 0.62% to close this week’s transactions at 9368.29, winning 57.63 points from the previous week’s levels ending on 16 July 2020.

The market value of the shares at the end of trading Thursday 548.543 billion riyals, compared to 545.006 billion riyals in the previous week, a growth of 0.65%. The general index supported the rise of 4 sectors, led by services and consumer goods by 1..86%, followed by industry 1.30%, then real estate 0.37%, and banks and financial services 0.32%. On the other hand, 3 sectors, led by insurance, declined by 1.30%, followed by transportation, 0.40%, followed by communications, 0.29%.

At the level of shares, 26 stocks rose, indicating 31.86%, while 20 shares fell in their lead, Qamco 11.96%, while one share was stable. Concerning trading, it has declined collectively, as liquidity reached 2.27 billion riyals, distributed to 1.29 billion shares, by executing 45.16 thousand transactions, from the levels of the previous week.