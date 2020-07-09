557 new cases of coronavirus in Qatar, 1165 recoveries and four deaths
New cases and recoveries
- 557 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were announced today.
- 1165 people have recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recovered in Qatar to 97272.
- In addition, the Ministry announces four new deaths, for people aged 52, 53, 63 and 76 – all were receiving the necessary medical care.
- All new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status.
Current COVID-19 status
- Measures to tackle COVID-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus and the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions is continuing to decline each week.
- Qatar’s proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases has enabled us to identify a high number of positive cases in the community.
- Qatar has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the world. This is a result of:
- Qatar’s young population
- Proactive testing to identify cases early
- Expanding hospital capacity, especially intensive care, to ensure all patients receive the medical care they need
- Protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases.
- Even though restrictions are being lifted, and numbers are declining, this does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is finished in Qatar – every day between 50 and 100 people are admitted to hospital with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.
- Unless we follow all precautionary measures, we may experience a second wave of the virus and see numbers increasing – there are already signs of this happening in other countries around the world.
- Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable. ?
What you can do
- While the restrictions of COVID-19 are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures:
- ?Adherence to physical distancing
- Wearing a face mask
- Washing hands regularly.
- Most importantly, it is vital that we continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
- Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal, or Al Gharafa Health Centers. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.
- Visit the MOPH website for regular updates and new information ?