The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA), represented by the Labour Inspection Department, conducted extensive inspection campaigns from June 15 to 18 to ensure companies’ compliance with ministerial Decision No. 16 for 2007 specifying working hours during the summer for work performed under the sun or in the open places.

During the campaigns, 56 companies’ worksites were closed for three days for violating the provisions of the decision.

Most of the violating companies are working in the contracting sector, carrying out projects in Al Sailiya, Al Hilal, Al Wakrah, Rawdat Al Hamama, Al Kharatiyat, Al Gharafa, Umm Sneem, Lusail, Al Kheisa, Al Khor, Izghawa, Ain Khaled, Fereej Al Murra, Unaizah, Al Thumama, Muaither and Frij Al Manasir.

The ministry called on all companies in different sectors to adhere to the summertime work hours to avoid closing down of their worksites.

Summertime hours for work performed in the sun or open spaces are in effect from June 15 to August 31 every year. The morning shift of five hours ends before 11:30 am, while the evening shift starts at 3 pm.

The ministry has dedicated the hotline (40280660) and e-mail (adlsa_lbradlsa.gov.qa) to report violations in this regard.

These measures come from Qatar’s keenness to ensure the safety and health of workers and the work environment.