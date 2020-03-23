7 new coronavirus cases in Qatar taking total to 501

The Peninsula Online

Ministry of Public Health today announced seven new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar, while four people have now recovered.

The new cases include travelers who recently came to Qatar, two expatriate workers, and two Qatari citizens.

They are in perfect isolation, receiving the necessary medical care.

The MoPH said it’s continuing necessary checks for all returning citizens and all those involved with affected cases.

The four recovery cases, both residents and expatriates, now brought the total in that category to 37 in the county.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done in Qatar now stands at 11384, a jump from yesterdays’ 10857.