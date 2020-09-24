8 countries to fall in love with
Love is the excitement you feel when you land at your dream destination. Love is the feeling you get when you wander down an unfamiliar trail and discover a spectacular view. Love is the emotion you experience when a friendly local shares their favorite restaurant with you. Love is the wanderlust you embrace when you return home from a spectacular journey and start planning the next.
To celebrate love this season, Qatar Airways has named the top eight countries you’re bound to fall head over heels for.
Maldives
This picture-perfect wonderland is laden with pristine beaches, dotted with overwater bungalows and swaying palm trees. Simply relax in the Maldives’ tropical climate or go island-hopping to discover a hidden beach. In this tropical destination, we recommend indulging in sumptuous fresh seafood dishes to top off a dreamy vacation by the sea.
Thailand
Thailand is home to white sandy beaches, tranquil mountains and some of the best views in South East Asia. Whilst there are many destinations in this country worth exploring, this romantic season we recommend Krabi for an exotic vacation by the ocean. Take a secluded getaway to the picturesque Railay Beach– it’s only accessible by boat from Ao Nang in Krabi.
South Africa
Fly to Johannesburg to embark on an extraordinary adventure to Kruger National Park. Catch a glimpse of the iconic “big five”, but also witness many more incredible mammals and spectacular jungle scenes. Stay the night in a jungle-side safari lodge for an experience that will be difficult to forget. Fall asleep to the sound of the wilderness and wake up to the song of exotic African birds.
Seychelles
Luxuriate on tropical shores and snorkel over vibrant reefs in the beautiful Seychelles. Enjoy being pampered at one of the island’s opulent hotels or resorts. Take advantage of the oceanfront view and sleep in a dreamy treehouse villa nestled in the jungle hillside. The laidback atmosphere is enough to make every visitor fall in love with the island.
Nepal
Home to the iconic Himalaya Mountains, there are not many countries as mesmerizing as Nepal. Conquer the highest peak or admire the serene view that the mountainous region provides, fly to Kathmandu for a vacation of a lifetime. Make sure to visit the Garden of Dreams; this beautiful Nepalese garden is abundant with rare and beautiful flora.
Sri Lanka
Famous for its endless beaches, rolling surf and Ceylon tea; Sri Lanka has the best to offer in the way of natural beauty, deep history and colorful culture. Colombo should be at the top of every travelers must-see city list; with its delectable street food, relaxed local culture and the most awe-inspiring historical monuments. Make sure to visit Galle Face Green and meander down the beachfront promenade. Ensure to treat yourself to a delicacy from one of the many food vendors.
Vietnam
Whilst Vietnam is known for its vibrant hustle and bustle, it can also be a relaxing and refreshing vacation. Venture to Hanoi for a taste of one of Vietnam’s oldest cities; explore the street markets, try local cuisine, venture through beautiful historic temples and be sure to try a traditional Vietnamese coffee. Catch a local flight to the offshore island, Phu Quoc for a relaxing getaway with little to do except relax on the beach.
Tanzania
Known for its vast wilderness scenes, mountainous wonders and tropical islands, Tanzania is definitely a destination to fall in love with. Head to the tropical archipelago of Zanzibar to sample some of the world’s best snorkeling, swim amongst the turtles and marvel at some of the most beautiful beach scenes in the world. Indulge in Zanzibar’s famous dessert, the spice cake made from pastry and multiple spices which are taken taken fresh from the island.
