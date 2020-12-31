The WhatsApp application begins to suspend its services on millions of smart phones starting next Friday, January 1, 2021, in addition to updating its terms of service, forcing users to agree to the new privacy rules in order to continue using the application.

The new update of “WhatsApp”, which has a number of two billion users, will prevent the popular messaging application from working on old Android and iPhone devices, forcing owners to either update the operating system of their phones or buy a new smartphone, according to Al Hurra.

The site stated that no iPhone phone that does not run iOS 9 or later, or any phone that does not run Android 4.0.3 at least, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich – will not be able to open or run the application owned by Facebook.

This means that all versions of Apple phones, even the iPhone 4, will not be able to support WhatsApp, because these phones are unable to update to iOS 9.

It noted that the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S were all launched before iOS 9, however owners can still update to the operating system if they haven’t yet.

Android phones that will lose WhatsApp support include the Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire and LG Optimus Black.

And phone owners can find out what kind of systems their devices are using by checking the settings section.

For iPhone users, it can be found under Settings, then under System Update.

She explained that the phones that are scheduled to lose WhatsApp support on January 1, 2021:

Apple iPhone 1 to 4

• Samsung Galaxy S2

• ETC Desire phones

• LG Optimus Black

Motorola Droid Razr, in addition to any Android system that was released before 2010.

As for the phones that will need to be updated to iOS 9 or Android OS 4.0.3 at least, they are:

• Apple iPhone 4S

• Iphone 5

IPhone 5S

IPhone 6

IPhone 6s

• Samsung S3 and later