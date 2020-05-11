The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has recorded eight violations of precautionary measures and occupational safety and health requirements by different companies during its inspection campaigns.

The ministry conducted the campaigns to ensure that companies adhere to the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as their compliance with occupational safety and health requirements at housing facilities and workplaces, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported yesterday.

According to the MADLSA, violations were recorded against two companies in the Lusail and Al Wakra areas for not committing to the decision on wearing of masks by all workers while on duty, one company in Al Wakra for not adhering to the rule on reducing the number of workers transported by bus to 50% of the vehicle’s capacity, and five companies for not complying with occupational safety and health requirements at their residential site in the Industrial Area, QNA added.

The MADLSA referred the companies’ officials to the security authorities for necessary measures and recorded violations of occupational safety and health requirements.

The ministry stressed the need to adhere to the Labour Law and the ministerial decisions implementing it, as well as the procedures laid down by the Cabinet and MADLSA that companies must follow to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In the event of non-compliance, penalties stipulated in Decree Law No 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases are imposed on the offending official(s) by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine of no more than QR200,000, or one of these two penalties, as well as penalties stipulated in Labour Law No 14 of 2004 and the ministerial decisions implementing it.

The MADLSA has designated a hotline, 40280660, to report violations related to the safety of workers in housing facilities and at workplaces.