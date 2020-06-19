The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has implemented an inspection campaign at health facilities operating in the Industrial Area to verify their readiness and the implementation of all health requirements, the official Qatar News Agency reports.

During the campaign, the ministry’s team visited 65 health facilities, including three general medical complexes, 14 company clinics and 48 first-aid units, where they issued 81 warnings and violations and took appropriate legal measures.

Noora Abdulla Mohamed al-Mulla, acting director of the MoPH’s Healthcare Facilities Licensing and Accreditation Department, said the inspection campaign comes as part of the monitoring and field inspection of health facilities.

She added that the ministry is keen to ensure that all health requirements are applied at the facilities operating in the Industrial Area and that they provide quality health services to residents of the area.