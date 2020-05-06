Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 830 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 146 new recovered cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recovered cases in the State of Qatar to 2070.

The Ministry explained that most of the new cases are due to expatriate workers who have been infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who have been previously infected – theses cases have been identified as a result of investigations carried out by the Ministry.

The remainder of new cases infected with the virus have come from citizens and residents who have contracted the virus from members of their families, who in turn had contracted the virus through their workplaces or other places where they had been to exposed to infected people.

All the new infected cases have been quarantined where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health notes that the current period will see a fluctuation in the number of cases of infection due to several reasons, including that the outbreak of the virus is in the peak stage, before the number of infections begin to descend gradually.

The Ministry has also recently stepped up efforts to track the transitional chains of the virus and expand the search for people infected by conducting extensive and proactive investigations of large numbers of contacts with people who have recently been confirmed with the disease.

The number of daily tests performed depends on the number of contacts individuals confirmed to be infected with the virus have had, as well as the random tests that are taking place in different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Public Health calls on all members of society to stay at home and not go out except in cases of necessity and to implement preventive measures and maintain physical distancing, including in the workplace and public places. The Ministry reminds people to use a face mask as recommended and avoid social visits to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

The Ministry also recommends that you visit its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to COVID-19.

The Ministry called for access to the latest information and guidance related to (Covid-19) virus by visiting its website.