QNA Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday announced 833 confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the recovery of 120 patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 929.

In a statement, the ministry said most of the new cases are expatriate workers who have come in contact with previously discovered cases, as well as new cases among groups of workers from outside the Industrial Area who were identified through testing by the Ministry of Public Health.

The remainder of the new cases are citizens and residents who have contracted the virus from members of their families, who in turn had contracted the virus at their workplaces or other places where they had been exposed to infected people.

All the new infected cases have been quarantined where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the noticeable increase in the number of new cases was due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has begun to enter the peak stage where numbers are expected to continue to increase before they begin to gradually decline. This is in addition to the fact that the ministry has doubled its efforts in tracking coronavirus transmission chains and expanded the search for infected people by conducting extensive and proactive tests of groups of contacts with people who have been found infected previously. “This early detection of many cases of infection helps reduce the spread of the virus further.”

The ministry calls on all members of the society to stay at home and not go out except in cases of necessity and to take care to implement preventive measures and maintain social distancing , including in the workplace and public places. The ministry reminds people to use a face mask and avoid social visits to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

Also one can visit its webpage regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid -19, the statement added.

Last updated: April 25 2020 08:41 PM