The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Sunday 881 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 1,556 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who recovered in Qatar to 68,319.

The MoPH said that, in the last 24 hours, there were eight new cases admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in critical care to 221.

The ministry added that the new cases got infected from people who had been previously infected even as it continues to conduct investigative and proactive testing, which contributes to early detection.

The new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been introduced to complete isolation in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case.

The MoPH said that the deaths recorded on Sunday were that of patients receiving the necessary medical care and aged 37, 55, 61 and 69, respectively. The ministry extended its sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the deceased.





According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 3,098 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 320,792 have been tested so far in Qatar. The total number of infected people in Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak is 87,369.

The total number of current active cases is 18,952. The total number of people currently under acute hospital care is 1,124, including 112 acute hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is 98.

The MoPH confirmed that efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and reduced the impact of the virus by a large percentage thanks to the decisions of the ban, the preventive measures taken, and the awareness and co-operation of all members of society, and that there are relatively low average numbers in relation to the recorded cases of new hospital admissions.

The ministry stated that Qatar has now started to overcome the peak stage of the Covid-19 outbreak, thanks to the measures taken by the state to address it, in addition to the commitment of the community members to the recommendations and preventive instructions, the most important of which are social distancing, staying at home, and not going out except for necessity.

The MoPH urged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres for testing. The ministry said this is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover.

The main screening centres include Muaither Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, Umm Slal Health Centre and Al Gharafa Health Centre.

The MoPH reaffirmed the necessity for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict methods and precautions to reduce the risk of infection with them and work to protect them from infection by refraining from social visits, wearing the mask and cleansing the hands when near them.

The ministry said that since June 15, Qatar has started gradually lifting restrictions, implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in four stages that will last until September 1, based on the extensive data and studies conducted by the authorities concerned in the country as well as international experiences where other countries have succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus while gradually lifting the restrictions imposed by it.

Preventive measures should continue to be observed throughout the gradual lifting of restrictions as the failure to do so may lead to the return of the virus outbreak in the country.

The MoPH warned that lifting the restrictions gradually does not mean the disappearance of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that during the development of the gradual lifting plan, priorities were taken into consideration, while taking full care to avoid the risks that may arise from the process of lifting.

The ministry stressed that each stage will be subject to evaluation and review based on the curve of the spread of Covid-19, as the success of each stage that depends on everyone’s commitment to implementing the required precautions.

The MoPH also stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the whole world posed a great challenge to all countries and its impact affected all societies in a different way. Therefore, it is important to realise that all the precautionary measures that are taken aim primarily to protect public health and protect individuals from this virus, taking into account all other aspects of life, whether social or economic.

The MoPH recommended visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: June 21 2020 05:05 PM