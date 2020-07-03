QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported on Thursday 894 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), as many as 2,632 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in Qatar to 86,597.

In a statement on Covid-19 developments, the MoPH said the three people who died, were aged 57, 58, and 67, respectively, and receiving the necessary medical care.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks and this is due to the people who were infected at the peak of the virus several weeks ago,” it was explained.

There has been an increase in cases among families. This is of great concern as this population group includes the highest percentage of the elderly and people with chronic conditions.





“Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable,” the MoPH urged.

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: adherence to physical distancing, wearing a face mask, and washing hands regularly.

“Most importantly, it is vital that we continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions,” the MoPH urged.

The ministry said that all new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status. According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 5,593 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 366,095 have been tested so far in Qatar. The total number of infected people in Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak is 97,897.

The total number of current active cases is 11,182. The total number of people currently under acute hospital care is 779, including 85 acute hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is 118.

The MoPH said that measures to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus. The number of new daily cases and hospital admissions has gradually declined over the past few weeks.

Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal, or Al Gharafa Health Centers. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover.

The MoPH also urged the public to visit its website (covid19.moph.gov.qa) for regular updates and new information.