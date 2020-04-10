HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater at the press conference yesterday.

As many as 90% of the Covid-19 cases in Qatar are mild and the rate of recovery is also increasing, HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater told a press conference yesterday.

“Only 2% of Covid-19 cases are serious, with 37 cases in intensive care while about 20 left intensive care,” she explained.

The Covid-19 cases discovered in those under quarantine in Qatar continue to be much higher and constitute 72% of the total. However, infections outside the quarantine has risen to 26% this week compared to 16% last week. The information about 2% of cases are to be updated when available.

In her press conference on April 1, HE AlKhater had attributed the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, particularly to the discovery of transitional chains in some areas between expatriates and the return of many infected travellers to Qatar.

She explained yesterday that the increase in the number of cases within the community was due to more testing. Citing there was also a lack of commitment of individuals to the precautionary measures, the top official urged everyone to adhere to all the procedures for their safety and that of their families as well.

Concerning the six recorded deaths, HE AlKhater pointed out that the main cause of death for two cases was not Covid-19 infection, but other causes, as both individuals were old and had chronic diseases. The death of the other four patients can be directly attributed to Covid-19, she clarified.

A total of 86% percent of the infected people are male. Among those recovered, 77% are male.

About 37% of the recovered patients are between 25 and 34 years. HE AlKhater reviewed the precautionary measures implemented at the ports since February, including the reduction of the number of workers, prevention of sailors from going to the berth, prevention of sailors’ change at the state’s ports, in addition to health examination of employees coming from abroad, sterilising the port facilities, distributing masks and sterilisers, and temporarily stopping work until further notice, except for the flour mill.

She said in the first quarter of 2020, the number of ships exceeded 800, containers surpassed 335,000, cars and equipment exceeded 20,000, and construction and building materials were in excess of 81,000 tonnes, which means the performance and the pace are very good.