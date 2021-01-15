In a breathtaking experience and an endless world of adventures, “Desert Falls” park is located in the cosmopolitan resort of Salwa.

The “Desert Falls” is the largest amusement park in the Middle East, and it brings more happiness and entertainment to the family members.

According to a report by “Qatar TV”, the park includes 18 entertainment destinations, 56 games and water slides, in a resort designed according to the latest international standards, especially for bold games or for those looking for rest and recreation under the warm sun.

The global entertainment edifice is in line with the tourism development plans of the State of Qatar, advancing development and serving the national economy.

Salwa Beach Resort is the newest leisure destination in Qatar, as it includes unique tourism features that include 84 beach villas with a private pool and stunning sea views, more than 20 luxurious restaurants, and three swimming pools.

The resort is located in the southwestern region of Qatar, and extends over an area of ​​3.2 million square meters on the beach, and includes a luxurious marina, yacht club, an Arabian village, a spa on an area of ​​2,800 square meters, in addition to a sports academy.

Salwa Beach Resort enjoys exceptional features that make it a destination for citizens, residents and expatriate tourists who want to enjoy luxurious services, and the resort provides its guests with a rich experience of luxury and the opportunity to enjoy the picturesque landscapes.