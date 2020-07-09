Today, the joint committee for removing neglected cars in the country launched a comprehensive joint campaign to remove neglected cars and equipment in the industrial area, in cooperation with the departments of mechanical equipment and general cleaning, the municipality of Doha and the security authorities.

This campaign comes after the restructuring of the committee in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2020, and within the framework of the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Municipal and Environment to limit the spread of neglected cars and equipment that distort the aesthetic view of the state, and in implementation of Law No. (18) of 2017 regarding public hygiene.

In this regard, Mr. Muhammad Faraj Al-Kubaisi, Assistant Director of the General Cleaning Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment and a member of the committee, stressed that this campaign started today and continues until the completion of the removal of all neglected cars throughout the industrial area, explaining that the number of neglected cars that were removed during the year 2019 arrived To about 17 thousand, including 12 thousand cars in the industrial area, where about 5,000 have been eliminated and the rest is being disposed of.

He pointed out that the disposal of neglected cars will be through private companies in a safe and sound manner and according to internationally and locally approved standards, calling on the owners of cars and garages in the industrial sector to cooperate with the concerned authorities and remove their cars from the region.

He stated that the campaign comes within the framework of ensuring the aesthetic and civilizational view of the various regions of the country, and that it continues in cooperation with the competent authorities until the completion of the removal of all cars that distort the general view.

In the same context, Mr. Marzouq Mubarak Al-Masifari, Assistant Director of Mechanical Equipment Department and a member of the Neglected Car Removal Committee, said that this campaign has been started to remove the largest number of neglected cars in the industrial zone due to the importance of this region, pointing out that the committee intensified its efforts during the past period through The continuous campaigns in all regions of the country, where more than 4 thousand neglected cars have been raised since the beginning of this year.

He expected that the number of cars that will be removed from the industrial zone during this campaign will reach approximately 10 thousand cars that violate the hygiene law, at a rate of 50 to 70 cars per day.

He explained that after lifting the vehicle and transporting it to the Neglected Vehicles Collection Unit in the reservation areas in the hospitals, Masameer and Umm Salal, the legal procedures applied by granting a period of 6 months are applied, after which they are disposed of through the public auction carried out by the ministry, or through local companies through direct disposal. By cutting it and making use of its ingredients.

In turn, Lieutenant Yusef Fahd Al-Ali from the General Directorate of Traffic and Patrols indicated that traffic participation comes within the framework of its major role with the committee for removing neglected cars during the campaign and supporting other competent authorities in monitoring neglected cars and transporting them to designated places.

He explained the role of the General Traffic Department in the process of striking out neglected cars from the registration system after the six-month deadline for owners, as well as the patrols organizing traffic and traffic during the removal process.

Last year, the committee organized a comprehensive campaign in cooperation and coordination with all municipalities separately – to withdraw neglected vehicles and deposit them with reservation, as the Ministry of Municipality and Environment allocated a site for collecting neglected cars in the planted area within the geographical boundaries of the municipality of Umm Salal, to serve the northern regions, to join the two current sites To collect cars in both the hospital and Al-Wakra.