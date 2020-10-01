His Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, met with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, through visual communication technology.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening cooperation between the State of Qatar and the World Organization, developments on the (Covid-19) pandemic, in addition to cooperation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup through a draft tripartite agreement for cooperation in the field of health and sports between the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization And the International Football Association (FIFA), as the agreement is set to be the first of its kind, which will strengthen the role of the World Health Organization and the health sector during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari praised the important role played by the World Health Organization, especially during the (Covid-19) pandemic, and confirmed the State of Qatar’s keenness to support the organization’s programs.

For his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organization expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for the State of Qatar’s support to the World Health Organization, organizations and other countries during the period of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

He also praised the progress of the health system in the State of Qatar, and the distinctive Qatari experience in combating the (Covid-19) pandemic, which led to the small number of deaths, considering that the Qatari experience constitutes a distinct model to benefit from it globally.

Dr. Ghebreyesus also considered that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of the most important tournaments, as it will be organized after the world has suffered from the (Covid-19) pandemic, and confirmed that the role of the World Health Organization will be stronger and more important during the tournament, noting that last year was signed. A bilateral agreement between the World Health Organization and the International Football Association (FIFA) to strengthen the organization’s role during the tournament.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization.