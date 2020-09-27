The International Chamber of Commerce, the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Global Compact / Global Private Sector Facility for COVID-19 have launched a global initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors to help local communities recover better from the epidemic.

The launch of this initiative comes as a response to corporate calls for the importance of taking quick action to enhance cooperation between private sector leaders and governments to address the negative effects of the epidemic, and aims to improve coordination and cooperation between them to help ensure the flow of stimulus efforts into the real economy.

The Global Facility aims to work at the global and local levels, and aims to participate in finding solutions to the stage of the epidemic / Covid-19 / in a specific region within the framework of the peculiarities of the local private sector and the governmental context for this region.

Guided by the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals, the facility will support a multisectoral approach involving government and society at large to address the multidimensional nature of the crisis.

Mitigation efforts will also focus on how to rebuild more inclusive economies and societies, to define a new path for a world that is socially fair, low-carbon and resilient to climate change.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the Qatar Chamber and President of the International Chamber of Commerce / Qatar /, said that the launch of the Global Private Sector Facility to confront the Covid-19 pandemic is an important step for engaging the private sector in global efforts for Fight this epidemic and reduce its effects on the global economy.

His Excellency indicated that this facility aims to strengthen cooperation between United Nations organizations and the public and private sectors in countries to help their local communities recover better from the epidemic, stressing that it will also help companies mitigate the repercussions of this virus on business.

For his part, Mr. Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program, said that solidarity for “recovering better” can enhance collective efforts not only to deal with the crisis but to overcome it, noting that the impact of the United Nations Development Program in 170 countries, in addition to the global compact The United Nations, which includes more than 10,000 companies and 68 local networks around the world, in addition to the International Chamber of Commerce which includes more than 45 million companies, will contribute to maximizing collective capabilities and capabilities.

He pointed out that the facility is the first of its kind to unify efforts in the public and private sectors to serve humanity during this crisis.

Mr. Steiner announced the Global Facility at the Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum during the United Nations General Assembly, the largest and most inclusive UN meeting of private sector leaders.

The timing of this initiative comes under the slogan “We recover better together”, in conjunction with the celebration of some important events related to the United Nations: such as the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Global Compact, and the centenary of the establishment of the International Chamber of Commerce after the First World War in A time when pluralism faces the greatest challenge facing its generation.

Steiner pointed out that because the Covid-19 pandemic impedes the growth of societies, development agendas must be adjusted accordingly, stressing the importance of a comprehensive pluralism based on the important contributions of civil society, businesses, institutions, the scientific research community, local authorities, and cities, And regional governments, he noted that by enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors for a sustainable response to the challenges of COVID-19, it is possible to recover better and build more resilient economies.