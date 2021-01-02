Consumers have called for an increase in the domestic supply of meat and the provision of it at reasonable prices, after a company’s decision to lift subsidies on Australian meat as of today, and expectations that the price per kilogram will double to 33 riyals from about 17 riyals in the past. Consumers noted the pivotal role played by the Widam Food Company in providing an important and strategic commodity such as meat at competitive prices and high quality. However, they called on the company to reconsider its decision to lift subsidies on Australian meat, which will be implemented from the first of next January. The price per kilogram is expected to be 33 riyals, and they said that the consumer, especially the head of a large family, would be greatly affected by the removal of Australian meat subsidies. They added that the price hike could cast a shadow over restaurants, cafeterias and hotels that use Australian meat. They emphasized the great efforts made by the state for the sake of the citizen’s welfare and the provision of a decent life. They also appreciated the efforts made by the Widam Food Company to provide meat to consumers. They said that it played a pivotal role, especially in providing meat, which represents a basic and strategic commodity. It has not been absent from the markets and shops at any time. He said that Widam is working to sell all types of live, chilled and frozen meat, such as Australian, Syrian, Sudanese, live, slaughtered, Pakistani and Indian chilled sheep, as well as Australian, Somali, frozen, chilled and Brazilian cows of all kinds, by providing their products directly to consumers through the chain of slaughterhouses and butcheries spread in most regions of Qatar.

Providing the needs. Wadam previously announced that it is working to cover the demand for fresh and chilled meat, from its market share that it owns in the meat sector, and according to Dam itself, it increases to 85%, but the matter remains in the subsidy raised from Australian meat so that the price is within the limits of double. Nasser Al-Maliki expressed his hope that a company will always review the decision in the interest of the citizen and resident, especially as it is a public shareholding company that aims to provide the best services to citizens and residents on the good land of Qatar.

Mr. Nasir Hazeem Al-Maliki said that meat is an important consumer food commodity in people’s lives that is indispensable, and therefore its availability in markets, shops or malls is a necessity, and this is what we have seen from the great efforts by the state, especially the Widam company itself in order to provide it during The previous period of challenges, which emphasized the ability of our rational government to absorb the challenges and work to provide the citizens’ necessary needs, especially food.

He said that Widam’s decision not to renew the agreement to support fresh and chilled Australian meat concluded more than five years ago, i.e. from the year 2015 AD, and then implement it from today’s date, the first of January, with expectations that it will be sold at a price of 33 riyals per kilogram. A large negative for a wide range of citizens and residents, if not all of them, especially since meat, as I mentioned, is important and necessary commodities or foodstuffs. He said that expectations that the price will be in the range of 33 riyals means that there is an increase of 100%, meaning weakness, and this is something that will be above the possibility of many, specifically homeowners or large families.

Mr. Faraj Al-Maslamani stressed the great efforts made by the state for the sake of the citizen's welfare and the provision of a decent life, which was evident during the Corona crisis now and the challenges that the state faced during a previous period with the attempt to blockade Qatar. He said that Widam Food Company played a pivotal role, especially in providing meat, which represents a basic and strategic commodity. It has not been absent from the markets and shops at any time. However, he stressed the weight of a long-standing decision to lift subsidies on Australian meat, especially as it is the cheapest in the market, and it has a great demand from consumers, in addition to various restaurants, hotels and cafeterias. He said that there are certainly convincing justifications on the part of the company to take such a decision, but the great efforts made by Widam during the previous period make it hoped that there will be a review of the decision in one way or another, so that the consumer can obtain a strategic commodity such as meat. At the same low prices he used to get, especially Australian meat. He said that the increase in prices is according to expectations and will last for weakness, which will be difficult for the consumer, especially the head of a large family. He said that consumers, especially the head of a large household, would be greatly affected by the removal of Australian meat subsidies. He added that the price hike could cast a shadow over restaurants, cafeterias and hotels that use Australian meat. Al-Maslamani said that the state's efforts to provide various commodities and consumables to the citizen comes among its priorities, within the framework of achieving security, prosperity and a decent life for citizens and all those residing on the land of Qatar without discrimination. He added that the coming period is expected to witness more services, especially after the announcement of the balanced budget that was approved and promises to carry more new projects in the field of services, including health, education and citizens' lands despite challenges such as the Corona crisis.

Consumer priorities

Mr. Ahmed Al-Haydous appreciated the efforts made by the Widam Food Company to provide meat to consumers. He said that Widam has played a big role during the last period in providing meat, especially on occasions such as holidays and the holy month of Ramadan, but he pointed out the effects of the decision to lift the subsidy on Australian meat on the consumer, despite the reasons that may be objective. He said that the decision to lift the subsidy would lead to raising the price per kilo to 33 riyals, as expected and lasted itself, i.e. double. He said that a large sector of society will be affected by the increase in Australian meat prices, pointing to the importance of meat as a food commodity that falls within the consumer’s food priorities. He indicated that the markets could be affected by this expected increase in Australian meat prices. And he wondered about its constant endeavor to provide its products directly to consumers through its chain of slaughterhouses and butcheries spread in most regions of Qatar, could this fill the void that results from lifting subsidies on Australian meat, praising its emphasis on working to sell all types of live, chilled and frozen meat such as Australian and Syrian sheep The live and slaughtered Sudanese, Pakistani and Indian refrigerated, Australian and Somali frozen and chilled cows and Brazilian cows of all kinds, but he called the company to reconsider the decision if there is a possibility for that, as the major benefits to the consumer are in the presence of calm and reasonable prices, especially in vital commodities such as meat. Al-Haydos expected that the coming period would witness more national products in the markets, especially the meat sector, pointing to the experience and longevity of itself in benefiting from local farms, which were able to provide large quantities of local sheep, as they contributed well to satisfying the market’s need for meat at competitive prices and high quality. .