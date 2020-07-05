The Patriot missile system in Iraq today foiled a missile attack that attempted to target the United States Embassy in the Green Zone.

With this, the system succeeded, and less than 24 hours after its installation, in repelling the first missile attack by armed groups.

The Security Media Cell reported the firing of a Katyusha rocket from the Ali Al-Saleh area of ​​Baghdad towards the Green Zone, where it landed next to a house, which resulted in the injury of a child and damage to homes.

It also revealed that another attack was foiled in the Umm al-Azam region, where a Katyusha missile was also seized and the launching base, and it was found that this missile was aimed at the Taji camp north of the Iraqi capital.