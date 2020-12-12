The Directorate of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defense reviewed the capabilities of the Emiri Air Force, including fighters, helicopters, and military transport, in a video broadcast on the ministry’s website on Twitter.

According to the video, the slogan of the Emiri Air Force is always: “A nation we do not protect, we do not deserve it.” The video revealed the offensive capabilities of the Al-Adiyat Fighter Squadron.

Our air forces have the latest attack fighters from the Al-Adyat “Rafale” combat aircraft, which have special capabilities and are able to carry out multiple tasks, as they can engage 8 targets simultaneously and are equipped with an advanced targeting device to direct smart munitions, and a radar that can track 40 targets at one time. In addition, Al-Adiyat has an air-to-air refueling system, the ability to maneuver and hit targets with high accuracy.

The video also reviewed the squadrons of Sejil combat helicopters.

Over the past years, the Amiri Air Force has undergone a complete modernization, and the Rafale (Al-Adiyat) fighters have entered into service with multiple defensive and offensive missions, as well as the Apache helicopter, which was called “Sajil”, and the F-15 “Ababil” fighter as well as the “Thairat” Typhoon, which are among the fighters. Also newly joined in our air force.