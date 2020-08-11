On Monday, a US court issued a summons order against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and 13 Saudi officials to investigate a lawsuit filed by former intelligence man Saad Al-Jabri, accusing them of trying to assassinate him in the manner of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Twitter users celebrated the summons and stressed that the blood of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated by the Saudi authorities inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, will continue to haunt bin Salman, promising that summoning the American court has the beginning of paying the price.

They denounced the kingdom’s reputation during the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his crown prince, noting that he made himself a criminal in the courts of the world countries due to his reckless policy and the pursuit of opponents and assassinations to silence them, and his tampering with the security and stability of the region to ensure his access to power and tighten his grip on it.

Activists said that Ibn Salman was burned before he took over the rule of Saudi Arabia, for which he paid much of the kingdom’s reputation and wealth to the American side to ensure access to the throne, stressing that this is the first time that a Gulf ruler has been summoned before the American judiciary.

‘Loss of immunity’

The pioneers of “Twitter” wondered about the immunity enjoyed by Bin Salman, and whether it would protect him or would resort to paying more money to US President Donald Trump to protect him from the judiciary of the United States of America.

For his part, the Sudanese thinker, Dr. Taj Al-Sir Essam, considered “the most dangerous thing is that immunity has become irrelevant, which means that deals, concessions, and spending on advertising to polish have gone in vain,” stressing that “regardless of the presence of Bin Salman or not.” This will inevitably affect the political, economic, and even moral situation. “

Human rights activist Osama Rushdie pointed out that the American court did not recognize the immunity of Bin Salman in the Al-Jabri case, indicating that this case will certainly affect him and may contribute to the refusal of state leaders to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Riyadh.

Emirati activist Abdullah al-Tawil asked: “Will the Trump administration intervene to rid Muhammad bin Salman of this predicament? Especially since immunity is supposed to belong to the king and not to his crown prince,” adding: “In the end, every tyrant has an end, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE deserve a better leadership free of crimes and on Muhammad. Bin Zayed to be considered. “

Meshaal indicated that the corridors of international law guarantee the right of everyone, stressing that “the beardasher (Mohammed bin Salman) is his terrorism that transcends continents and must be deterred internationally.”

Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Al-Shanqeeti, a professor of political ethics at Qatar University, said that bin Salman’s political age has run out, asking: “Can the elders of the House of Saud and the leaders of society in Saudi Arabia remain silent about his recklessness and he has implicated them and the whole country has been implicated in more than one calamity? And can Trump endure more His disdain has become a heavy burden on him? “

Activists have turned the news of bin Salman’s summoning before the American court into an article of ridicule, as they described the American judiciary as belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood, in disdain for the direction that the Kingdom is adopting through its media and electronic flies to change the course of any political issue or discredit any political opponent. And one of the tweeters mocked, saying: “America is Brotherhood.”

And “Al-Jabri” is an advisor to the former Saudi crown prince, Muhammad bin Nayef, who has lived in Canada for more than 3 years under special security protection, after he fled his country to Turkey and then to Toronto, just before the night of the arrest of a number of princes, wealthy people and businessmen in a hotel. The Ritz-Carlton, in Riyadh in 2017.

He recently filed a lawsuit before the American judiciary accusing the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his men of trying to assassinate him, which was confirmed by the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department denounced the abuse of the Jabri family, as bin Salman arrested two of his sons to pressure him to return to the Kingdom.

Al-Jabri said in his lawsuit: The aim of his assassination is to silence him from announcing highly sensitive information regarding Khashoggi’s assassination team, calling for a trial for attempting to kill him outside the law, in violation of US law on the protection of torture victims and international law.