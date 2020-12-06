The “Daily Mail” newspaper revealed that European Union countries are fighting over who should get their citizens to get the (Covid-19) vaccine first.

The British newspaper says – in a report today, Sunday – that a bitter fight has erupted between the countries of the European Union over the allocation of the Corona virus vaccine from Pfizer, amid accusations that France and Germany are trying to get rid of the smaller countries in the battle to supply the vaccine.

According to the newspaper, the population vaccination program at the European bloc level in all 27 countries of the Union has allowed the United Kingdom to win the race to approve the vaccine first.

This has led – according to the “Daily Mail” to accusing Britain of fueling the war by the European Union, and the European Commission has warned member states that they must take “very cautiously” if they are considering bypassing the European Medicines Agency concerned with the matter of the vaccine.

The “Daily Mail” quoted what it described as “diplomatic sources” that “major countries, such as France and Germany, were engaged in negotiations with other member states about which European Union citizens should be given priority .. it is impossible to launch the vaccine simultaneously across countries.” .

The British newspaper says that some European Union countries (less wealthy, such as Poland and Hungary) do not have refrigeration facilities to store the vaccine at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius, which means delaying vaccination there, and this has led to demands within Hungary to approve the “Sputnik V” vaccine “Controversial Russian”, and “which is undergoing experiments despite the lack of publicly available data” – according to the newspaper’s description.

It quoted a source as saying: “On issues like the vaccine, the European Union is a slow and unresponsive bloc. Discussions have proven to be a nightmare.”

British officials say Brexit helped speed up approval of the Pfizer vaccine because it no longer has to wait for an EU evaluation.