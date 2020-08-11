A shipment of medical equipment for the two field hospitals provided by the State of Qatar to Lebanon arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport today, on board a plane of the Qatari Emiri Air Force, as part of the airlift built by the State of Qatar after the Beirut Port explosion.

Medical and humanitarian aid continues to flow from the State of Qatar to Beirut within the framework of Qatar’s support for the brothers in Lebanon.

The shipment of medical equipment for the two field hospitals was received by Qatar’s ambassador to the Lebanese Republic, Mohammed Hassan Jaber, and Brigadier General Elias Youssef, representing the Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun, in the presence of a number of diplomats at the embassy.